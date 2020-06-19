Jammu, June 19: A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the deaths of two relatives during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim on Thursday. Two nephews of a migrant Kashmiri Pandit COVID-19 victim first fainted and later died during the cremation of their uncle in the Sidhra area of Jammu city on Thursday.

"The cremation of the body was done following the protocol and both the nephews were wearing the PPE during the cremation. "They suddenly fainted, fell down and succumbed before any medical help could reach them", said an official. BMC Commissioner Restricts Private Labs From Sharing COVID-19 Test Reports With Patients, Says 'Laboratory Has to Share The Report Only With MCGM'.

Alarmed by the incident, Sushma Chauhan, District Magistrate, Jammu, ordered a magisterial probe into the deaths of these two persons which would be completed within four days and the findings would be submitted to the DM.

The probe is being conducted by Additional District Magistrate, Jammu who has been directed to constitute a special board of doctors that would conduct autopsies of the two bodies to ascertain the cause of death. The DM also ordered that COVID tests of the bodies should also be done and the report submitted with the final findings.

