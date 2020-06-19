BMC Commissioner Restricts Private Labs From Sharing COVID-19 Test Reports With Patients, Says 'Laboratory Has to Share The Report Only With MCGM'

Mumbai, June 19: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kishori Pednekar on Friday issued a clarification on its June 13 order and ordered the private laboratories to share the report only with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, rather than with patients. The BMC Chief also said that MCGM will share it with the patient.

Issuing the clarification, Kishori Pednekar said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "No positive test report shall be shared by the laboratory with the patient directly. Laboratory has to share the report ONLY with MCGM and MCGM, in turn, shall share it with the patient." BMC Bans Metropolis Lab From Conducting COVID-19 Tests For 1 Month Over Complaints of Delay in Preparing Reports.

Adding more, she said, "We've decided to ensure that no asymptomatic positive patient violates ICMR guidelines in collusion with private hospital & occupy COVID beds in these hospitals by just spending money. A lot of thought at my personal level has gone behind this decision."

Apart from this, she issued guideline for asymptomatic positive patients not to walk into COVID-19 hospitals. The BMC Commissioner said, "This order is passed to ensure that asymptomatic positive patients do not walk into these hospitals and get admitted in collusion with hospitals authorities and devoid the genuine symptomatic patient in online list to get Covid bed/Covid ICU beds."

Here's what BMC Commissioner said:

Earlier on Thursday, MCGM released a report stating the coronavirus tally in Mumbai. As per to the data, out of the 62,799 total coronavirus cases in financial capital, 31,856 have recovered, while 27,634 are still active. Meanwhile 3,309 people have died.

