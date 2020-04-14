Crop Loss Occurs in Uttarkashi District Due to Hailstorm

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Crop loss occurred due to hailstorm in the Ganga valley region of Uttarkashi district today.The maximum loss was incurred by farmers of cash crops in the region and hence they have demanded compensation from the government for the loss.The Village Pradhan of Dichli, Veer Chand Lotiyal Jogendra Rawat said, "The peas, wheat, barley and lentil crops of the farmers suffered maximum damage. Alongside, peach, pear and other fruit-bearing trees also incurred damage.""The heavy hailstorm spelt doom on the livelihood of the farmers of the region," he added. (ANI)

