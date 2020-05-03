Delhi: 3 Held, Juvenile Apprehended for 5 Robberies in 2 Days

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Three people were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly robbing five people in last two days in south Delhi amid the ongoing lockdown, police said on Sunday.

The arrested accused were identified as Vivek (22), Nagender (23) and Raju (22), all residents of Sangam Vihar, while a juvenile was apprehended, they said.

With their arrest, police claimed to have solved five cases of robbery and two cases of theft.

Police had received two calls regarding robbery from Malviya Nagar and Neb Sarai areas on late Saturday night, police said.

''On inquiry, in both the incidents, the victims were found to be food delivery agents and it was revealed that the accused were on bike and the modus operandi used in both the incidents was same which raised the suspicion that both the crimes were committed by the same criminals," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

During patrolling in the Sainik Farms area in south Delhi when the accused faced police, they tried to flee the scene but were chased and nabbed, he said.

Two mobile phones that they had robbed, a stolen scooty and one stolen motorcycle were recovered, he added.

The group members had committed five robberies in two days. They are drug addicts and had robbed three milkmen and two food delivery executives to fund their lavish lifestyle, police said.

