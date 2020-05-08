Delhi Reports 338 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Peorsons Die

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): As many as 338 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Delhi on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 6,318."With 338 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Delhi today, the total number of cases here has mounted to 6,318 including 2,020 recovered, 4,230 active cases and 68 deaths," according to a statement issued by the Delhi Health Department.It said that two deaths have been reported on Friday.A total of 56,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far of which 16,540 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.There are 37,916 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

