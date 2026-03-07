New Delhi, March 7: Security has been tightened in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi after a 25-year-old man succumbed to injuries he sustained during a fight that broke out between neighbours from different communities during Holi celebrations earlier this week. The deceased, identified as Tarun, had been undergoing treatment after the altercation that reportedly occurred on March 4.

According to Delhi Police, the dispute escalated during Holi celebrations in the locality, following which Tarun was injured. He later died while undergoing treatment. Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the incident, and further investigation into the matter is underway. Following the incident, the Delhi Police have intensified security arrangements in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any further tension. Holi Turns Violent in Greater Noida: Guards, Residents Clash With Sticks in Shri Radha Sky Garden Society; 10 Arrested as Video Goes Viral.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka district, Kushal Pal Singh, said adequate measures have been put in place to ensure peace in the locality. "In view of the incident that happened on 4th March, we have made adequate security arrangements. We have divided the area into zones, sectors and sub-sectors. Our motorcycles and vehicles are continuously patrolling," the DCP said. He added that the police are also engaging with residents from both communities to ensure calm in the area. Nagpur Horror: Angered After 4-Year-Old Splashes Holi Colours, Grandmother Pours Boiling Water on Him; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Vehicles Set Ablaze in Uttam Nagar After Man Killed in Holi Clash

VIDEO | Delhi: Tension escalated in Uttam Nagar on Friday as a car and a motorcycle were set on fire, following the death of a 26-year-old man in a clash during Holi celebrations. DCP Kushal Pal says, “The incident happened on March 4… We have made security arrangements here.… pic.twitter.com/zLLSL4eNGp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 6, 2026

Tension escalated in #Delhi's #UttamNagar on Friday as a car and a motorcycle were set on fire, and a massive protest by #Hindutva outfits blocked traffic for several hours, following the death of a 26-year-old man in a clash during #HoliCelebration's. https://t.co/ghi8DvOw7V pic.twitter.com/FURzitApHa — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 6, 2026

"We have also called people of both communities and appealed to them to maintain peace and order in the area. Apart from this, we also appeal to the people not to pay attention to rumours and not to support those who create trouble," Singh said.

