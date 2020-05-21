Delhi Reports 571 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Spike in Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The number of daily COVID-19 cases hit a new high in the national capital as Delhi reported 571 fresh corona cases in the last 24 hours. According to the government's health bulletin, 375 corona patients recovered or discharged in the last 24 hours.The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 11,659 including 5,567 recovered/discharged/migrated and 194 deaths.1,54,385 tests have been done so far in the national capital, the bulletin said. (ANI)

