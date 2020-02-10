DGBR Meets Lt Governor in Jammu, Briefs Him on Road Projects

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) Director General, Border Roads, Lt Gen Harpal Singh on Monday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu here and briefed him on the projects undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation in the union territory, a defence spokesperson said.

Accompanied by Chief Engineer, Project Sampark, Brig Y K Ahuja and Chief Engineer, Project Beacon, Brig Ravi Navet, Singh discussed issues like availability of construction materials for roads and expeditious land acquisition and forest clearances with Murmu, he said.

Sampark in Jammu and Beacon in Kashmir are two major projects of the BRO in the Union Territory, the spokesperson said.

He said the DGBR informed the Lt Governor that Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankot and four Packages of Akhnoor -Poonch have been approved.

The Uri-Poonch project, connecting the border town of Uri in north Kashmir with border district of Poonch in Jammu, was also discussed during the meeting, the spokesperson said.

Murmu praised BRO for its dedication to nation building through infrastructure development and assured expeditious clearances for the projects, he said.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said Lt Governor advised the DGBR to focus on the up-keep of the existing roads and to closely monitor the ongoing projects to ensure timely completion with highest quality.

