District, State Borders Should Remain Sealed Even if Lockdown is Relaxed: LJP to PM

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party on Wednesday said if the Union government decides to relax the lockdown, then it must be done in a phased manner, and district and state borders should remain sealed to bar free movement of people.

LJP leader Chirag Paswan conveyed this view to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an all-party meeting the latter had called over the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the prime minister said in the meeting that his government had not yet decided on whether to extend the lockdown or lift it once its current duration ends on April 14, he added that he has been advised against removing it, Paswan told PTI.

Paswan told Modi that there has been a lot of speculation about the lockdown but the prime minister is in the best position to take a decision.

"Whatever decision you take, my party will fully endorse it," Paswan said.

He, however, added that any relaxation in the lockdown must be done in a phased manner, and district and state borders should remain sealed for a long time.

While crowded urban centres like malls and cinema halls can remain closed for more time, farmers in rural areas should be given relaxation, Paswan said.

Places which have not seen coronavirus infection can be given relaxations, he added.

The LJP leader said top bureaucrats also briefed leaders from all parties about the steps being taken to deal with the situation, including availability of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for health professionals, ventilators and masks, and he was satisfied with these steps.

He called for better publicity and oversight of the government's announcement of free grains for the poor, saying many people are not aware of this.

