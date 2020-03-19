Don't Burden Healthcare System, Postpone Non-essential Surgeries: PM Urges Citizens

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Highlighting the stress on the hospitals in wake of coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the countrymen to avoid visiting hospitals for routine check-ups and to extend the date of scheduled surgeries."I urge the countrymen to avoid visiting hospitals for regular check-ups. If you have an appointment for any non-essential surgery, please postpone it for one month and do it whenever feasible. We should keep in mind that pressure should not come to hospitals," said the Prime Minister in his address to the nation. Prime Minister urged citizens to follow the mantra of "when we are healthy, the world is healthy".He stressed on the importance of following self-imposed norms like 'social distancing'.Requesting citizens to patiently abide by the norm, he urged the need to isolate oneself and come out of the house only if imperative, while trying to work from home and avoid unnecessary travel. (ANI)

