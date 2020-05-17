Double Fee to Be Charged from Vehicles with Invalid or Non-functional FASTag Entering into 'FASTag Lane'

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): If a vehicle, which is not fitted with FASTag or without a valid or functional FASTag, enters into the 'FASTag lane' of fee plazas, then the vehicle shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category of vehicles, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Sunday."The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification GSR 298 E, dated 15th May 2020 for amendment in the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, which provide that if a vehicle which is not fitted with FASTag or the vehicle is without a valid or functional FASTag, enters into 'FASTag lane' of the Fee plazas, then they shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category of vehicles," an official release said."Before this amendment, the user of the vehicle was to pay twice on the fee plaza only if the vehicle didn't carry the FASTag and entered in dedicated FASTag lane," added the statement. (ANI)

