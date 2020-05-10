'Easing Laws, Concessions to Traders a Pace Setter for Economic Revival in UP'

Mathura, May 9 (PTI) The concessions given by the UP government to traders will prove to be a pace setter for the revival of economic activity in the state at a time when the nation is going through a rough phase due to the COVID-19 outbreak, UP Vyapaari Kalyan Board chairman Ravi Kant Garg said.

He said the exemption from labour laws for three years is bound to open gates for economic growth that was hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

Such measures will spur economic activities and boost the investment climate in the state, Garg said while talking to a group of reporters on Saturday evening.

He further said that exemption of 46 variety of fruits and vegetables from the clutches of Mandi Adhiniyam Suchana through Krashi Utapadan Mandi Adhiniyam (Sansodhan) ordinance 2020 would boost the trade.

It is bound to help farmers as well as traders, he added.

Now, the farmer would be free to sell his produce outside Mandi Parishad.

Exemption of Mandi shulk (Mandi tax) from 46 variety of grains would provide maximum relief to traders, he concluded.

