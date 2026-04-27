Home

Agency News Agency News Elevating Snack Freshness: SK Agrofood Tech’s New Deal With Padmaja SK Agrofood Tech secures a major contract with Padmaja Packaging Industries for the Zesty Bites brand. Their Zero-Contamination technology is poised to change how Indian consumers experience snack freshness.

SK Agrofood Tech Pvt Ltd, a key entity within India’s ₹50,000 Crore flexible packaging sector, has secured a significant manufacturing and supply contract for Zesty Bites, the recently unveiled food division of Padmaja Packaging Industries. This collaboration comes on the heels of the April 14, 2026, announcement from Padmaja Packaging Industries regarding its expansion into the snack food market. By appointing SKAFT as its lead packaging partner, Padmaja is utilizing Sk Agro Food Tech Pvt Ltd world-class "Zero-Contamination" technology to guarantee that the "Zesty Bites" lineup—which includes chips, wafers, and traditional namkeen—retains its essential crunch and quality.

This agreement arrives at a critical juncture as "Zesty Bites" gears up for a nationwide retail launch in May 2026. To support this initiative, Sk Agro Food Tech Pvt Ltd will apply its sophisticated European-standard high-barrier films and rotogravure printing capabilities to provide:

Driving the Snack Revolution

Superior Shelf-Life: Multi-layer laminates designed specifically to serve as a complete barrier against oxygen and moisture.

Multi-layer laminates designed specifically to serve as a complete barrier against oxygen and moisture. Vibrant Branding: High-precision graphics developed to make sure "Zesty Bites" captures attention on both e-commerce platforms and supermarket shelves.

High-precision graphics developed to make sure "Zesty Bites" captures attention on both e-commerce platforms and supermarket shelves. Operational Scale: Leveraging the Sk Agro Food Tech Pvt Ltd Satara plant, which reported an annual turnover of INR 610 Crore, to handle high-volume production requirements.

"We are thrilled to be the chosen backbone for Padmaja Packaging’s visionary leap into the food sector," said the Sk Agro Food Tech Pvt Ltd Leadership Team. "Securing this huge order for Zesty Bites is a testament to our ability to deliver precision at scale. Our technology doesn't just wrap a product; it protects the integrity of a brand’s promise to its consumers. "

Strategic Synergy

This alliance between two Maharashtra-based industry entities marks a notable evolution in the regional business environment. As Padmaja Packaging Industries shifts its focus from "protecting brands to building one," Sk Agro Food Tech Private limited continues to solidify its reputation as the go-to partner for high-profile FMCG market entries. The "Zesty Bites" collection, supported by Sk Agro Foodtech Pvt Ltd packaging expertise, is slated to hit retail shelves and major e-commerce sites next month.

About S.K. Agrofood Tech Pvt Ltd.

Based in Mumbai with a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Satara, SKAFT is a leading manufacturer of flexible laminates and multi-layer barrier films. Recognized for its "Zero-Downtime" operational model and its position as the official "Temple-Tech" partner for various major spiritual centres across India, SKAFT remains at the forefront of packaging sustainability and innovation.

About Padmaja Packaging Industries limited

A seasoned veteran within the industrial packaging sector, Padmaja Packaging Industries recently revealed its expansion into the consumer food industry with Zesty Bites. The brand focuses on providing authentic, flavorful Indian snacks, utilizing years of extensive experience in material science.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).