Eleven COVID-19 Positive Cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], April 8 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 11 on Wednesday."1 more COVID-19 positive case has been reported. The total number of cases in the union territory so far is 11," Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Islands said.India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,194, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. 4,643 are active cases while 401 have been cured and discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

