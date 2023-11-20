Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): The sixth edition of North East India Fashion Week - The Artisans Movement began at the Koro Happa River Island in Jollang, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on November 18 with a series of enthralling designs showcased in front of a massive audience.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister and chief guest of the event Pema Khandu, state MLA and chief patron of the event Techi Kaso, Tripura minister and guest of honour Bikash Debbarma among other distinguished guests, attended the inaugural ceremony of the festival.

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma Hugs Husband Virat Kohli After India Loses to Australia (View Viral Pic).

Designer and CEO Yana Ngoba Chakpu informed that the three-day festival will witness over 30 designers and artisans taking centre stage with their creations.

The fashion extravaganza is being organized by One Arunachal, a registered NGO dedicated to raising awareness and preserving the traditional and cultural oneness of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty React to Team India’s Defeat Against Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final (View Posts).

On November 20, the fashion sequence will begin with a special showcase of designs from Arunachal Pradesh by Gleam Dive. It will be followed by designs by Dimasa weaver from Assam Ritu Daulagaphu.

The next show will be by designer Metam Veo. Then folk musician and singer from Karbi Anglong in Assam, Warklung Phu Ningding will enthrall the audience.

During his second song, a sequence by Sawabalambi will be presented by specially-abled artisans and weavers.

The next sequence will be by Neeta Sidisow which will be followed by Apatani folk singer Tapi Uka's performance.

During her performance, designer Hibu Ollo Budhi's creations will be showcased.

Next will be talented designer-duo Nang Watika Mantaw and Nang Wenika Namchoom showcasing Khamti weaves. They will be followed by designer Leeza Bagra.

Post that, a thrilling performance by Arunachal Idol-fame singer Markio Tanaldo will be held.

The final presentation will be by designer Rupa Rebe where Rubaru Mr India and Mr Arunachal 2023 will be the showstopper.

Yana Ngoba's flagship event, North East India Fashion Week - The Artisans Movement aims to systematically conduct a series of pilot studies towards improving the prospects for inclusion, empowerment, and quality of life of artisans and weavers in northeast India.

The event will commemorate the movement and showcase the talents of artisans from northeast India.

More than 30 designers and weavers will participate in the 3-day fashion event.

Speaking about the sixth edition of North East India Fashion Week, Chairman One Arunachal Joram Tat said, "Through North East India Fashion Week- The Artisans Movement, we strive to identify artisan role models, boost self-esteem within the artisan community, advocate for their skills, and offer a platform to showcase their unique talents. With the valuable support of our NGO, we are committed to training and promoting the weavers and designers from the region through ongoing skill development and capacity building. This endeavor aims to enhance employability, secure better livelihoods, dignify labor, and establish a brand presence with global market connections." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)