Entertainment News | Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' to Be Re-released in Theatres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Marking 25 years of 'Lagaan', the makers have decided to re-release the Aamir-Khan starrer in theatres on June 12, 13, and 14th.

The update was shared on the official Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions.

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"A timeless epic that touched every heart. On the 25th Anniversary of LAGAAN, the epic saga returns to the big screen. Relive the magic in theatres on 12th, 13th and 14th June," the post read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZHaOT0gGnv/?hl=en

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The makers also shared the film's trailer ahead of the re-release, leaving cinema buffs nostalgic.

"Best movie...can't wait to watch it in theatres again," a fan wrote.

"Gold," another user commented.

Filled with nostalgia and unforgettable moments, the trailer beautifully captures the essence of brilliant storytelling, rural India, the pre-Independence era, the British Raj, and the emotions that made the film so special. It revisits the themes of love, brotherhood, inspiration, and triumph, complemented by adrenaline-pumping music, soulful melodies, and the pride of victory and freedom.

Set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of British colonial rule in India, the film follows the inhabitants of a village in Central India, who, burdened by high taxes and several years of drought, are challenged by an arrogant British Indian Army officer to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe. The villagers face the arduous task of learning a game that is alien to them and playing for victory.

Lagaan was screened at numerous international film festivals and garnered accolades. At the 49th National Film Awards, the film won eight awards, including Best Popular Film. (ANI)

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