Los Angeles [US], November 9 (ANI): Actor Mike Smith, best known for his role on comedy series 'Trailer Park Boys', has reportedly been charged with sexual assault.

According to documents filed in Nova Scotia provincial court obtained by the outlet, Smith was charged on October 2 in connection with an alleged assault that took place in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, on Dec. 30, 2017, Variety reported, citing information from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Production banner Trailer Park Boys Inc. told CBC in a statement that it was "aware of the allegation concerning Mike Smith" and confirmed he has "stepped away" from his post as the company's managing director.

"We recognise how difficult an allegation of this nature is for all involved," read the statement. "Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case."

More details regarding the matter are awaited.

Smith featured on "Trailer Park Boys", alongside John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells. The mockumentary comedy first debuted in 2001 on the Canadian TV network Showcase and was picked up by Netflix in 2014.

"Trailer Park Boys" has run for 116 episodes and spawned a number of films and spin-off series. The show follows three trouble-making trailer park residents, Julian (Tremblay), Bubbles (Smith) and Ricky (Wells), who are inexplicably the subject of a documentary about their lives. (ANI)

