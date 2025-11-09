Hrithik Roshan has penned a heartfelt note for Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani after watching the recently released trailer of 120 Bahadur, the much-awaited war epic from Excel Entertainment. The superstar took to social media to express his admiration for the film and its makers, recalling his past collaboration with the duo on Lakshya and praising their constant drive to push creative boundaries. Farhan Akhtar on 'Aap Ki Adalat': '120 Bahadur' Is a Tribute to Every Soldier, Not Just Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (Watch Video).

Sharing the trailer on his social media, Hrithik wrote, “Farhan & Ritesh… my bois, pushing your limits and conquering new peaks is what I have watched you both relentlessly do for so many years now. I remember the vigour and toil that went into Lakshya, but the passion I see in 120 Bahadur promises something even bigger and better in every way. All my love to the brilliant cast, director Razneesh, the Excel team… and a big hug to my bahadur friend Farhan. Marked my calendar for 21st November.”

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The actor’s message has struck a chord with fans, many of whom appreciated the emotional connection between Lakshya and 120 Bahadur - both powerful war dramas celebrating courage and sacrifice.

Meanwhile, 120 Bahadur continues to make waves online, with its teaser and trailer collectively crossing over 200 million views across platforms. Fans and critics alike have called it one of the most moving and visually grand trailers of the year, praising Excel Entertainment’s signature scale and its stirring tribute to the heroes of Rezang La. Rohit Sharma Hails '120 Bahadur' Trailer: Farhan Akhtar’s War Epic Wins Hearts With Power and Emotion.

The film recounts the extraordinary bravery of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the fearless leader who stood firm against impossible odds. At its core, the film carries a powerful message that defines their courage — “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.”

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is an Excel Entertainment production and releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)