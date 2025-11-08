Los Angeles, November 8: Hailey Bieber, the wife of singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, recently celebrated the birthday of her friend Kendall Jenner. Hailey, and Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner couldn't get enough of Justin Bieber’s hits, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A recently surfaced video on Instagram from Kendall’s 30th birthday bash shows the three with their friends singing along to Justin’s hit, ‘Beauty and a Beat’. The video kicked off with the Rhode Beauty founder singing the opening line, “Justin”. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Share Adorable Kiss Amid Divorce Rumours, Singer on Cloud Nine After Release of New Album ‘Swag’ (See Pics).

As per ‘People’, Hailey was wearing a mini leopard print dress and held a drink in her hand as she sang her husband’s name on the beach. As the video continued, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou lip-synced to “Tonight I want”. Then Kylie spun in to join and say, “to show you off”. Kylie donned a black, fitted mini dress.

A few of their friends, Victoria Villarroel, Justine Skye and Karanikolaou, continued to sing and dance along before the video cut back to Kylie lip-syncing, “We're going party like it's 3012 tonight”. But it was her older sister, Kendall, who finished up the video with a couple of friends as they sang, “I wanna show ya all the finer things in life”. Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Bieber Share Romantic Kiss During Picturesque Mountain Getaway (View Pics).

Kendall wore a scarf wrapped around her neck and chest, matching her silk ruched low-rise skirt, which exposed her stomach. Kendall celebrated her milestone birthday with a lavish destination party attended by Kylie, Hailey, Justin, Gregory, Karanikolaou, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and many more. The night included a fireworks display and glasses of Chateau Haut-Brion, bottled the year Kendall was born, according to Kim's Instagram post. During the celebration, Kendall was presented with a white birthday cake adorned with black ribbons, white candles and shot bottles of alcohol. Hailey also posted snaps of the occasion to her Instagram Stories.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2025 11:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).