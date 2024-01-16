New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Actor Adarsh Gourav is on a roll.

Amid the success of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', Adarsh bagged a new project.

As per a statement, Ridley Scott's 'Alien' franchise is heading to the television and interestingly, it will feature Adarsh in a pivotal role.

The four-month-long shooting schedule in Thailand will see Adarsh alongside a talented ensemble cast, including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis. Ridley Scott, the mastermind behind the Alien legacy, serves as the executive producer, adding his visionary touch to the project.

Excited about it, Adarsh said, "The allure of working on a project of this magnitude, in a picturesque location like Thailand, is truly exhilarating. Noah Hawley's creative genius combined with Ridley Scott's legendary touch makes this an extraordinary venture, and I am eager to bring this story to life."

The Alien prequel, under the direction of Noah Hawley, promises a fresh perspective by unfolding 70 years before the events of the original 1979 film. (ANI)

