London, January 19: Helen McCaw, who served as a senior analyst in financial security at the UK’s central bank, has issued a formal warning to the Bank of England, stating that the institution must develop contingency plans for the potential economic fallout of extraterrestrial disclosure. McCaw argues that the confirmation of non-human intelligence would not merely be a scientific milestone but a "market-shattering event" that could trigger a global financial crisis if authorities are caught unprepared.

The push for readiness comes amid a surge in official interest regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). McCaw suggests that the sudden realisation that humanity is not alone, or that advanced technology exists beyond current human understanding, could lead to a massive loss of confidence in traditional markets, energy sectors, and the very foundations of the global monetary system. Alien Attack Turned Soviet Soldiers to Stone? CIA Website Reveals Soviet-Era Document Detailing Alleged Attack by Aliens After 'UFO' Was Shot Down.

McCaw’s primary concern revolves around "ontological shock", the psychological impact of a paradigm shift that fundamentally alters a person's worldview. In a financial context, she warns that this could manifest as a sudden "black swan" event, leading to bank runs, a collapse in fossil fuel investments, and extreme volatility in the aerospace industry.

She believes that the Bank of England, as a guardian of the UK's financial stability, has a duty to include such scenarios in its stress-testing models. According to McCaw, waiting for a formal government announcement before planning would be a catastrophic failure of risk management, as the markets would likely react faster than policy could be implemented. Have Aliens Already Visited Earth? Ex-NASA Engineer Claims US Government, Private Firms Trying To Reverse Engineer Alien Technology Recovered From Crashed UFOs.

Drawing parallels to the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, McCaw emphasizes that institutions are often reactive rather than proactive. Her advocacy focuses on creating a "disclosure framework" within the City of London to ensure that credit markets and insurance sectors remain resilient in the face of unconventional threats.

McCaw has been vocal in her belief that the information regarding UAPs is already filtering into the public domain through whistleblowers and legislative hearings in the United States. She argues that because the financial world thrives on predictability, the current "wall of silence" regarding these phenomena is actually a growing systemic risk.

Helen McCaw has become a leading voice in the UK for the intersection of UAP disclosure and national security. Her work often bridges the gap between the scientific search for extraterrestrial intelligence and the practical, grounded realities of governance and economics. While her suggestions are viewed as unconventional by some in the traditional banking sector, she maintains that "the unthinkable is only unthinkable until it happens."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Times (UK)), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

