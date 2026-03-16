Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): India's premier fashion e-tailer AJIO announced the launch of an exclusive merchandise collection in collaboration with Jio Studios' blockbuster Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar on Monday.

The limited-edition range is inspired by the bold attitude and cultural energy of the film, giving fans an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of Dhurandhar through fashion.

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According to the press note by AJIO, the collection reflects the film's unapologetic personality and statement-making style, bringing together graphic-driven designs and contemporary silhouettes that capture the essence of the Dhurandhar universe.

Designed to resonate with fans and fashion-forward audiences alike, the merchandise allows customers to bring the film's energy into their wardrobe.

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The collection features bold graphic T-shirts with iconic movie quotes, Ranveer Singh signature tees, and limited-edition signed Pathanis that capture the film's larger-than-life swagger.

Complementing the range is an actress Sara Arjun-inspired collection, translating her on-screen style into contemporary silhouettes designed for the next generation of fashion-forward fans.

With striking graphics, confident tailoring and attitude-led styling, the collection blends cinematic energy with street-ready fashion.

The collaboration encourages audiences to go beyond watching the film and express theirfandom through what they wear.

The collection is part of AJIO's continued effort to bring fans closer to pop culture momentsthrough fashion-led collaborations. By partnering with leading entertainment properties, AJIOenables customers to participate in cultural conversations while discovering distinctive styleson the platform, as per the press note by AJIO.

AJIO also shared a glimpse of the Dhurandhar-inspired collection on their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DV5G3LaAIsO/?

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, 'Dhurandhar' is one of the highest-grossing movies of the Indian cinema industry, which also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles.

The high-octane spy-action thriller, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, has the secondinstalment, Dharanidhar The Revenge, set to arrive in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026.

The collaboration with AJIO extends the world of the film beyond the screen, giving fans a chance to showcase their fandom in style. (ANI)

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