Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has broken his silence regarding the ongoing certification controversy surrounding Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated film, Jana Nayagan. Speaking in a recent interview, the Jana Sena Party leader dismissed allegations that the film’s delay is politically motivated, emphasising that regulatory standards apply equally to all filmmakers, regardless of their political affiliations. Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Faces Fresh Setback As Amazon Prime Video Cancels OTT Rights Deal – Reports.

The film, a political thriller directed by H Vinoth, was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026. However, it has remained in limbo for months after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) withheld its clearance following objections from an examining committee member regarding the portrayal of the armed forces and scenes allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Pawan Kalyan on ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Row

During an interview with Thanthi TV, as reported by India Today, Pawan Kalyan addressed the growing narrative that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is intentionally stalling the film's release. Kalyan, whose party is a key member of the NDA, characterised the situation as a procedural failure rather than a political vendetta.

"The Jana Nayagan issue was not handled well at the censor board level," Kalyan stated. "They’re blaming the NDA, and that’s not right."

The Deputy CM suggested that the producers made a tactical error by escalating the matter to the judiciary. "The makers of Jana Nayagan should not have approached the court for a solution. If they had not gone to court, it would have been a completely different story. Once it goes to the court, the outcome is in the hands of the legal system," he added.

Pawan Kalyan Cites ‘OG’ Example

To reinforce his stance on the independence of the CBFC, Kalyan drew parallels to his own film, OG. He revealed that despite his high-ranking position in the government, his film received an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate due to its violent content, a decision he fully supported.

"My producers and my director said, 'You're a part of the NDA, and your film has been censored A.' I asked them how they expected a U/A certificate with all the violence portrayed. I told them a rule is a rule and that it cannot be tailor-made for those who are part of the ruling government."

Watch Pawan Kalyan’s Full Interview Below:

He further noted that even when the OG team reapplied for a more lenient rating, the CBFC maintained its original stance, proving that "governance and film censorship cannot be linked."

High Stakes and Financial Fallout

The prolonged delay has already resulted in significant financial repercussions for the makers of Jana Nayagan. Reports indicate that a major streaming platform, which had secured the digital rights for an estimated 120 crore, has withdrawn from the deal due to the continued uncertainty.

The Madras High Court recently reserved its orders on a writ appeal filed by the CBFC against a previous order that had directed the board to issue a certificate. With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, industry insiders suggest the film may now only see the light of day after the polls conclude. ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Release Date: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Moves to March 19, to Clash With ‘Dhurandhar 2’ After ‘Toxic’ Shifts to June 2026.

Jana Nayagan is widely expected to be Vijay's final film before he transitions into full-time politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Thanthi TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).