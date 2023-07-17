Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Actor Akshay Oberoi is all set to reprise his captivating role as a lawyer in season 3 of the highly acclaimed court drama series ‘Illegal’.

Taking to Instagram stories, Akshay shared a glimpse of the ‘Illegal’ season 3 shoot.

He posted a picture of his script and a view of rain outside.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Shoot Days. #Shootlife. #IllegalSeason3.”

Following the success of the first two seasons, ‘Illegal’ is again back with the season 3 with its gripping narrative, stellar performances, and thought-provoking themes. The show explores the complexities of the Indian legal system while delving into the personal and professional lives of the characters involved.

Akshay's portrayal of the son of a criminal lawyer in the series has garnered him wide critical acclaim, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating his return for the third instalment.

Expressing his excitement about reprising the character, Akshay Oberoi stated in a statement, "I am thrilled to step into the shoes of my character once again and continue this exhilarating journey with 'Illegal.' The opportunity to delve deeper into the complexities of the legal world and explore new dimensions of the character is incredibly fulfilling as an actor. I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented cast and crew in bringing the next chapter of this thrilling series to life."

The third season of ‘Illegal’ is set to be filmed in Delhi and Mumbai.

The legal drama series also stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, and Satyadeep Mishra will return for another season.

The show is directed by Sahir Raza and will stream on Voot Select.

Apart from this, he will be seen as Air Force Pilot in 'Fighter', which is headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. (ANI)

