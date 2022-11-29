New daddy in town, Karan Singh Grover took to Instagram and made it official that he part of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter. Not only him, even Akshay Oberoi has been roped in for the movie. KSG via IG thanked the team for making him part of the project. Fighter is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan Arrives in Assam to Shoot for His Upcoming Actioner.

Karan Sungh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in Fighter:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)