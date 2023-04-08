In the pictures, Oberoi can be seen in a casual avatar sporting a simple t-shirt paired with a pair of grey pants. He rounded up his look with a pair of glasses and a moustache. The Super Mario Bros. Movie which was released in India on April 7, has globally earned $120.7 million so far. The film is being called a new gold standard for the films conceived from video games. Akshay Oberoi: Thought Versatility Is Something That I Should Focus On.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be soon seen essaying the role of a fighter pilot in upcoming film Fighter. The film is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is basking in the historic success of Pathaan. Fighter also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, who is also soaking in all the audience appreciation for Pathaan.
