Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is known for his work in Gurgaon, Inside Edge and the recently released streaming film Gaslight, went out for a movie with his son Avyaan on Saturday. The actor took to the story section of his Instagram on Saturday and shared a collage of two pictures of himself with Avyaan. He wrote on the pictures, #TheSuperMarioBros. Fighter: Akshay Oberoi Is Super Excited To Portray the Role of an Air Force Officer, Says ‘It’s an Honour To Be Part of the Film'

In the pictures, Oberoi can be seen in a casual avatar sporting a simple t-shirt paired with a pair of grey pants. He rounded up his look with a pair of glasses and a moustache. The Super Mario Bros. Movie which was released in India on April 7, has globally earned $120.7 million so far. The film is being called a new gold standard for the films conceived from video games. Akshay Oberoi: Thought Versatility Is Something That I Should Focus On.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be soon seen essaying the role of a fighter pilot in upcoming film Fighter. The film is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is basking in the historic success of Pathaan. Fighter also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, who is also soaking in all the audience appreciation for Pathaan.