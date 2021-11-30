Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Actor Amit Sadh on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a post on Instagram, the 38-year-old actor said that he is isolating himself at his residence.

Also Read | Tadap Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Romantic Film!.

"Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for covid-19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine.

"I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others," Sadh wrote.

Also Read | 83 Trailer: 5 Reel-To-Real Recreations Seen in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Film Shared By Fans On Twitter (View Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)