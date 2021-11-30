Tadap starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in lead roles is all set to hit the big screens on December 3. Directed by Milan Luthria, the movie is a remake of the Telugu movie by Ajay Bhupathi, titled as RX 100. The romantic drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Earlier, the release date of the flick has been postponed once. Finally, the film will drop on this week. And, just in case you want to know all things about the romantic film before its release, read on. Tadap Trailer: Debutant Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria’s Incredible Love Story Looks Raw And Intense (Watch Video).

The synopsis of the movie reads, "Based in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, Ishana meets foreign returned Ramisa. As their passionate romance brews, Ishana falls madly in love with her, but things turned out differently when the time comes to disclose the affair to their elders, the couple gets separated through a very shocking twist. Just like the plot, Ishana is lost when he thinks the elders refuse his love with Ramisa. He becomes hyper aggressive. He become violent and loses his mind when he finds out Ramisa never loved him and used him for sex." Tadap Trailer 2: Debutant Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria Promise A Raging Love Story (Watch Video).

Cast

Tadap stars debutant Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in key roles. Helmed by Milan Luthria, the film also sees Saurabh Shukaa, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati in supporting roles.

Plot

Tadap is a romantic-action film which is a remake of 2018 Telugu film RX 100 revolves around a passionate love story and how they together survive all the twists. The madly in love couple has to go through several barriers when they disclose about their relationship to the elders. The tale begins when Ishana (Ahan Shetty) meets foreign returned Ramisa (Tara Sutaria). The film has some thrill and action on it too.

Watch Tadap Trailer:

Release Date

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's love story earlier was scheduled to release on September 24, but later on it was pushed to release on December 3, 2021 on the theatres. The romantic film with actions promises an intriguing story and it will finally release on this week's Friday.

How To Book Tadap Movie Tickets Online?

Tadap's movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the romantic-action film's tickets.

Reviews

Tadap reviews are not out yet as there's still time for the film's release. For your convenience, when the reviews will be out, LatestLY will paste it here for you all to read. Stay tuned!

