Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, who will soon be seen sharing screen space in 'Runway 34', engaged in a hilarious Twitter faceoff by sharing stills from each other's films.

Big B took to his Twitter handle and shared a still from the film 'Phool Aur Kaante', in which Devgn can be seen riding between two motorcycles.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Shares a Beautiful Weekend Sunkissed Selfie, Fans Call Her 'Beautiful as Always Queen'.

"T 4246 - Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka! Range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho @AjayDevgn, ab kya doge iska jawaab? #Runway34," the tweet read.

Devgn gave the best response, by retweeting a still from 'Sholay', in which Dharmendra can be seen sitting on Bachchan's shoulders while he drives a sidecar motorcycle.

Also Read | Beverly Hills Cop 4: Mark Molloy To Direct Action-Comedy Film After Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah Exit.

He wrote, "Sir you were saying..."

Abhishek Bachchan commented, "Hahaha. Loving this banter."

Rakul Preet Singh, who also stars in 'Runway 34', added, "As always Capt. Vikrant is on top of his game ;) #Runway34 @SrBachchan @ajaydevgn."

'Runway 34' is directed and produced by Devgn, which is his second directorial venture since 'Shivaay' in 2016. The film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility at 5:45 in the morning.

'Runway 34' will hit theatres on April 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)