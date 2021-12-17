Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, on Friday, flaunted her sartorial side by making a meta-joke in the caption of her images she shared on social media.

Taking it to Instagram, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor posted a series of pictures from a photoshoot in which she wore a white swimsuit inside a full-length net-like overlay.

Also Read | Harvey Weinstein Had Threatened to Replace Peter Jackson on Lord Of The Rings.

Her last image was that of an apple inside a mesh cover. Trolling herself, Ananya admitted that she was fully aware that the net-like overlay resembled that.

She wrote, "I'm fully aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing." The humorous caption definitely cracked up her mother Bhavana Pandey and Tamannaah Bhatia who commented laughing emojis on the post.

Also Read | The Witcher Season 2 Review: Henry Cavill's Fantasy Medieval Show On Netflix Returns in Better Form! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra's directorial untitled film that also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She will also be seen in 'Liger' along with Vijay Devakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)