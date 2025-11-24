Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Allu Arjun, mourned the death of Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in Mumbai at his residence at the age of 89 on Monday.

The final rites of the actor were held on Monday at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, attended by numerous Bollywood superstars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, among others.

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message expressing his admiration and love for actor Dharmendra.

"Some people don't just work in your life. They live in your heart. Dharam ji was one of them. It's a void that can't be described. My thoughts are with Sunny, Bobby, and the entire family," wrote Sanjay Dutt.

Kapil Sharma bid an emotional farewell to the actor, comparing Dharmendra's death to his father's demise.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma wrote, "Good bye Dharma Paji. Your gone is so sad, it feels like losing a father for the second time. The love and blessings you gave me will always remain in my heart and memories. How to settle in someone's heart in a moment, no one knew it better than you. In our hearts, you will always be. May God place you in His feet."

South superstar Allu Arjun extended his condolences to the family of Dharmendra.

While calling him a legend, the 'Pushpa' star wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Legendary actor Dharmendra ji. A legend who touched millions of hearts. My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans."

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor paid tribute to Dharmendra, calling him the "hero, father, and the OG Punjabi" of Indian cinema.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Dharam ji was hard to capture in one sentence...Hero, Father, the OG Punjabi, a man who was as keenly emotional as he was mischievous, larger than life but also relatably human."

He added, "Even as he moved on from this world, he left us with the strength to carry on. Indian cinema will never be the same, but it will stay strong as if to pay tribute to his life and journey. I hope God blesses his family with the same strength that Dharam ji gave us all, and I hope he finds peace and contentment in the afterlife. Here's to you, Dharamji. You were, and always will be, a class act."

Bollywood's ace singer, Shreya Ghoshal, extended her condolences to the family of the actor. She called Dharmendra an icon whose "legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences."

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji. An icon who defined an era, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences. My deepest condolences to the Deol family and everyone whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in eternal peace.Om Shanti," wrote Shreya Ghoshal while sharing a throwback photo with Dharmendra.

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian Cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as 'Sholay', 'Dharamveer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Loafer', 'Jugnu', 'Loha' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'.

He was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in 2024. In the film, he essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's grandfather.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage. (ANI)

