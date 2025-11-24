Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday condoled the death of veteran actor and Padma Bhushan awardee Dharmendra, saying the star who illuminated the golden era of Indian cinema has passed away, leaving generations of film lovers in grief. Dharmendra Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Actor’s Phenomenal Career and Influence; Calls Him ‘An Actor Who Brought Charm and Depth to Every Role He Played’ (View Post).

Fadnavis described Dharmendra’s journey as “unique,” noting that he remained active from the black-and-white era to the modern, technologically advanced phase of Hindi cinema. “From a dreamy young hero to a strong, tough leading man, and later Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’, Dharmendra will always be remembered,” he said.

The Chief Minister recalled that Dharmendra was known for his generosity, warmth and ability to connect with people across generations. “Like his on-screen persona in Sholay, he was a loyal friend in real life. He guided many in the industry with kindness,” Fadnavis said. He also noted the veteran’s brief stint as BJP MP from Bikaner, though Dharmendra continued to prioritise cinema and acting, delivering more than 300 films and achieving the rare feat of nine hits in a single year.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Bollywood had lost its beloved ‘He-Man’. “In his 60-year career, he entertained countless fans like me,” he said, recalling Dharmendra’s memorable roles in films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, The Burning Train, Mera Naam Joker, Apne, and Life in a Metro.

Shinde also remembered the actor’s political stint in 2004 and his later years spent experimenting with agriculture at his Lonavala farmhouse. “Sometimes through videos, sometimes through shayari, he stayed connected with fans,” he said, adding, “This Yamla, Pagla, Deewana who brought joy to millions has now embarked on his final journey.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Dharmendra’s passing marked the end of an illustrious era. “There was a naturalness, simplicity and emotional depth in his performances that touched the soul,” he said, recalling iconic roles in Anupama, Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and especially Sholay’s unforgettable Veeru.

Pawar praised Dharmendra’s dedication to the craft and noted his eight Filmfare Awards. “His striking personality and powerful performances earned him the title of Hindi cinema’s ‘He-Man’,” he said.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said Dharmendra carved a special place for himself in Indian cinema by portraying characters rooted in the lives of common people. “An entire generation adored his style, his charm and his screen presence,” he said.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said Dharmendra carved a special place for himself in Indian cinema by portraying characters rooted in the lives of common people. "An entire generation adored his style, his charm and his screen presence," he said.

The iconic Veeru, he noted, continues to symbolise friendship in Indian popular culture. "Scenes from Sholay, including the famous water tank moment, are still recreated in political protests," he added. He said Dharmendra's roles in Dharam Veer, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, and others would remain etched in public memory.

NCP working president Praful Patel said Dharmendra was a “true icon” whose charisma and warmth shaped generations of actors and cine-lovers. “His passing brings down the curtain on an era,” he said while offering condolences to the Deol family and the actor’s millions of fans.

