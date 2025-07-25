Washington DC [US], July 25 (ANI): Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in San Francisco on Friday.

Sam Altman is considered one of the leading figures in the boom of Artificial Intelligence (AI). AR Rahman met Altman to discuss 'Secret Mountain', the singer's virtual global brand.

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2': Date, Time, When and Where To Watch, Full Cast Details of Ektaa Kapoor's Iconic Show Reboot (Read To Know).

The 'Jai Ho' singer and the Open AI CEO also discussed and explored ways to empower Indian creators while also tackling generational challenges using Artificial Intelligence.

Taking to his Instagram handle, AR Rahman shared a photo from his meeting with Sam Altman. While sharing the picture, he wrote, "It was a pleasure meet @sama at his office ...we discussed "Secret Mountain", our virtual global band, and to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools to address generational challenges and lead the way forward."

Also Read | FAKE! Virat Kohli's Selfie With Daughter Vamika’s AI-Generated Pic Goes Viral.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMgMAGEzJ1M/

AR Rahman is currently on the 'Wonderment Tour'. He recently performed at Takoma City in Washington. His next stop is Oakland.

He will be taking his 'Wonderment Tour' to Hyderabad on November 8 at the Ramoji Film City.

Excited about his gig, Rahman, in a press note, said, "With Hyderabad, there has always been a reciprocal exchange of musical energy. This concert is dedicated to those who still cherish the experience of live music and the profound immersion it offers. With 'The AR Rahman Live in Concert,' our objective is to convey that every note, every rhythm, narrates a story. I aspire to merge tradition with innovation, bridging the past and the future in a grand celebration of music."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rahman has collaborated with Nitesh Tiwari for the musical aspect of 'Ramayana', which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)