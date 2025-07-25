FAKE! Virat Kohli’s Selfie With Daughter Vamika's AI-Generated Pic Goes Viral

Virat Kohli, needless to say, is among the most popular celebrities of the current times and fans always flock in numbers whenever he is in action on the cricket field or making an appearance at any event, etc. And quite expectedly, there's massive scrutiny over him and his family. Recently, a picture is doing the rounds on social media which claims to be a selfie of Virat Kohli and his 'little princess', i.e, his daughter Vamika. And in the picture, Vamika is shown to resemble that of Virat Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma. The picture has garnered over 10,000 likes on Instagram and has led many to believe that it is real. Fact Check: Does Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s 4-YO Daughter Vamika Look More Like Her Mother? Here’s the Truth Behind Power Couple’s Viral Family Picture.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had tied the knot way back in 2017 and the couple have two children. Vamika was their first child, born on January 11, 2021. Last year, the star couple announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy whom they named Akaay on February 20. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have decided not to reveal the faces of their children in a bid to protect their privacy and this has made room for many to generate AI (Artificial Intelligence) images and share them as if they were real.

Virat Kohli’s Selfie With Daughter Vamika's AI-Generated Pic

As can be seen and understood, the above pic, claiming to be that of Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika, has been generated by AI. It is totally fake and there's nothing real about her picture. While Virat Kohli's picture may be authentic, Vamika's image (because of her face not being known), generated by AI and made to resemble Anushka Sharma's face, thereby leading many to believe that it could be true, with the actress being her mother. Fact Check: Has Chris Gayle Scored 200 Runs in 90 Balls During WCL 2025? Here's the Truth As Videos With Misleading Scorecard Go Viral.

In 2022, Vamika's first pictures emerged on social media when the little one was spotted in Anushka Sharma's arms in the stands watching India vs South Africa ODI match in Cape Town. As her pictures went viral, both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma re-emphasised their stance of protecting Vamika's privacy and stated that they were caught off guard when the camera showed the little one with Anushka Sharma in the stands. "We realise that our daughter’s images were captured yesterday at the stadium and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier," Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wrote on their Instagram stories.

Claim : Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika seen together in a viral selfie. Conclusion : It is an AI-generated picture of Vamika resembling her mother Anushka Sharma. Full of Trash Clean

