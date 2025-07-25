The wait is finally over! Television’s most iconic daily soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is making a grand return with its highly anticipated reboot. Celebrating 25 years since the original first aired in 2000, the reboot aims to strike a perfect balance between classic nostalgia and modern-day storytelling. Titled Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the show will premiere on July 29, 2025, at 10:30 PM on Star Plus and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar. Ektaa Kapoor's original version, which aired for over eight years, remains one of the most beloved shows in Indian television history with 1,833 episodes. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Meet New Generation Cast of Iconic TV Show's Reboot, Fresh Faces Join Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, Premiering on This Date (Watch Promo)

Fresh Chapter Begins With the New Faces

Fans will be excited to see Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay back as Tulsi and Mihir Virani roles that made them household names. Joining them are returning favourites, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan and Shakti Anand, who add a comforting sense of continuity to the show. But the spotlight is also on the new faces that will take the Virani legacy forward. The next-gen cast includes Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Ankit Bhatia and Prachi Singh. These rising stars are set to bring fresh energy and new storylines to the show, exploring contemporary family dynamics, relationships, and societal themes that reflect today's world. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Smriti Irani Offers Prayers on First Sawan Somvar of 2025 Ahead of Iconic TV Show Comeback As Tulsi Virani (View Post)

Watch the Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

Tulsi Returns, but Some Iconic Characters Won’t

The reboot has already created buzz online, with fans flooding social media after the promo dropped. From Tulsi’s powerful presence to the iconic sanskaari drama, nostalgia is at an all-time high. Viewers are especially excited to relive emotional moments and memorable confrontations that defined Indian primetime in the early 2000s. However, not all faces will return. Characters like Baa (Sudha Shivpuri), Savita Virani (Apara Mehta), Gautam Virani (Sumeet Sachdev) and Payal (Jaya Bhattacharya) will be missed, though their legacy will continue to echo in the show’s storytelling. ‘She’s Always Been a Professional’: Hiten Tejwani on Reuniting With Smriti Irani for ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2,’ Reflects on Working With Her After 25 Years (Watch Promo)

Watch OG ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Anytime on JioHotstar

For those wanting a full nostalgia trip, all episodes of the original series are now available on JioHotstar. Whether you're a long-time fan or a new viewer, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 promises to deliver emotion-packed entertainment all over again.

