Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): Hollywood is mourning the loss of legendary action star Chuck Norris, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 86, with an outpouring of tributes from global icons across film and entertainment.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger remembered Norris as an enduring symbol of strength and authenticity.

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"Chuck was an icon," Schwarzenegger wrote on X, adding that he valued their collaborations over the years, including their appearance together in The Expendables 2 (2012). "He was a badass, in real life and in Hollywood. His legend will be with us forever."

https://x.com/Schwarzenegger/status/2035081867507187829?

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Fellow action star Sylvester Stallone, who directed and co-starred with Norris in The Expendables 2, described him as "All American in every way." In an Instagram tribute, Stallone expressed condolences to Norris' family and recalled their time working together fondly.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWHC4odDeNt/

Jean-Claude Van Damme shared a more personal connection, revealing that he trained with Norris for nearly two years in the early 1980s. In his tribute, Van Damme remembered Norris as a respected mentor and friend, saying, "He will never be forgotten."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWHEhR8k0Gj/?img_index=1

Bruce Lee's Instagram account, operated by his daughter, also paid tribute to Chuck Norris and posted a throwback picture from their film 'The Way of the Dragon'.

Alongside the picture, the post read, "Rest in Peace".

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWHOSBsjV_Y/

Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris were close friends and training partners in the late 1960s. Their collaboration peaked in the 1972 film 'The Way of the Dragon.' Their legendary showdown in the Roman Colosseum remains one of cinema's most iconic martial arts battles, launching Norris's career as an action star.

Chuck Norris rose to global fame through his action films and later as the star of the long-running television series Walker, Texas Ranger, becoming a cultural icon synonymous with toughness and discipline. His influence extended beyond cinema into martial arts and fitness advocacy. (ANI)

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