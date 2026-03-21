India’s film certification authority, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), has reportedly banned the release of the Oscar-nominated docudrama The Voice of Hind Rajab. The CBFC has withheld clearance for the film’s theatrical release in India. The decision comes despite the film’s international acclaim and special screenings in several countries and at film festivals. Manoj Nandwana, a film distributor at Jai Viratra Entertainment, cited concerns that the film could affect India's diplomatic ties with Israel. Speaking to Variety, Nandwana said the CBFC flagged the project as “very sensitive”. The distributor had earlier announced the release of The Voice of Hind Rajab in March 2026 in India. Indian politician and former United Nations Under-Secretary-General Shashi Tharoor reacted to the ban of the film. The Voice of Hind Rajab director Kaouther Ben Hania also reacted to the ban, saying she loves India and Bollywood, questioning democracy. Here’s what Hania posted.

‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ Director Kaouther Ben Hania Reacts to India Ban

After the India release of The Voice of Hind Rajab was blocked, Kaouther Ben Hania posted the Variety article on Instagram with the caption, “I grew up loving India. Bollywood was part of my childhood. At some point I even imagined I had Indian roots just to feel special. ===> Is the honeymoon between the "world’s largest democracy” and the “only democracy in the Middle East” so fragile that a film could break it? Would love to hear your opinions 👀”.

‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ Director Posts About India Ban – See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaouther Ben Hania (@kaoutherbenhania)

Is ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ a Real Story?

The Voice of Hind Rajab tells the tragic real-life story of a 5-year-old Palestinian girl named Hind Rajab Hamada, who was reportedly killed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at the height of the Israel-Gaza war on January 29, 2024. Hind Rajab was trapped inside a car with her aunt, uncle and cousins, who were trying to escape but died in the IDF attack. Hind and her cousin Layan Hamadeh were on a phone call to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for emergency response when Hamadeh was killed. With all her family members dead, Hind was the only survivor in the car for hours. An ambulance arrived to rescue her, but the Israeli forces in Gaza reportedly killed Hind Rajab and the two paramedics. The movie follows the emergency phone call conversation before Hind Rajab was killed. ‘The Voice of the Hind Rajab’ Trailer Out: Venice-Winning Docu-Drama Set for 17 December Release (Watch Video).

Directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, The Voice of Hind Rajab had been scheduled for release in India in March 2026, ahead of the Oscar Awards 2026. However, the docudrama has since been put on hold due to the lack of certification from the Censor Board in India.

Shashi Tharoor Reacts to ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ Ban in India

The reported decision of the CBFC has evoked criticism from some quarters. Shashi Tharoor, Indian National Congress politician and former UN Under-Secretary-General, described the move as “disgraceful,” arguing that freedom of expression in a democracy should not be curtailed. Retweeting a journalist who had posted the Variety article on the film's ban, Tharoor wrote, “That’s pretty disgraceful. In a democracy, screening a film is a reflection of our society’s freedom of expression and has nothing to do with government to government relations. This practice of banning films or books because of the offence they might cause to foreign countries must stop immediately. It’s unworthy of a mature democracy. #HindRajab” (sic). Here’s a look at the tweet.

Shashi Tharoor Tweet on ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ – See Post:

That’s pretty disgraceful. In a democracy, screening a film is a reflection of our society’s freedom of expression and has nothing to do with government to government relations. This practice of banning films or books because of the offence they might cause to foreign countries… https://t.co/bIyYResaUo — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 20, 2026

‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ on OTT

The CBFC is yet to issue a statement about the certification and India release of The Voice of Hind Rajab. The film’s fate in India remains uncertain. However, The Voice of Hind Rajab is available on several OTT platforms worldwide on subscription or Video-on-Demand (VOD), including apps like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Letterboxd Video Store, Watermelon+, MBC Shahid, and more. Special screenings of the film continue worldwide. ‘I Am Palestinian, I Stand With Pride and Dignity’: ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ Actor Motaz Malhees Says Donald Trump Travel Ban Stops Him from Attending Oscars 2026.

‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ Trailer – Watch Video:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram Accounts of Kaouther Ben Hania and Shashi Tharoor ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).