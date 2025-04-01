Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): As Ramadan came to a close, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan threw an extravagant Eid celebration on Monday night.

The star-studded event, which blended both glamour and warmth, saw the presence of many Bollywood celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonali Bendre, Lulia Vantur, and others.

Family members, including Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, and Aayush Sharma, also added a familial touch to the event.

The buzz around the venue was undeniable, with A-list stars exchanging friendly banter and posing for the cameras.

Earlier in the day, Salman had greeted fans from his balcony in the same apartment complex, Galaxy Apartments, where he waved to the throngs of well-wishers below.

The actor, dressed in a simple white kurta-pyjama, stood behind bulletproof glass due to high security concerns. A massive crowd gathered to celebrate Eid with their beloved star, chanting his name and hailing him as "Sikandar."

He also shared a post on Instagram, thanking his fans for their unwavering support: "Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak."

The festivities also marked the release of his much-anticipated film 'Sikandar'. The movie, which opened to mixed reviews, still managed to rake in a hefty Rs 54.72 crore globally on its opening day.

However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the film's collections were lower than expected, especially compared to Salman's previous box office hits.

"Given post-pandemic trends for highly anticipated films, an opening day of Rs 40 crore+ was expected from Salman Khan this time... However, despite releasing on a Sunday, similar to Tiger 3 [Diwali 2023], Sikandar does not feature in Salman Khan's Top 5 opening days list," Adarsh wrote.

The mixed reception can partly be attributed to piracy concerns, as the film was reportedly leaked online ahead of its official release.

Film trade expert Komal Nahta claimed that 'Sikandar' had been pirated and was available on more than 600 websites before it officially hit theatres. Although the production team worked quickly to take down the leaked versions, the damage was already done, with piracy experts saying the film had already spread rapidly across the internet.

In response to the claims, producer Sajid Nadiadwala's team confirmed that they were actively working to tackle piracy but did not officially comment on the leak itself.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj. (ANI)

