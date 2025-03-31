Famous People Born on April 1: April 1 marks the birthdays of several prominent figures across various fields. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar (1889), the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), played a key role in shaping Indian nationalist movements. In sports, Jofra Archer (1995), the talented England cricketer, and Clarence Seedorf (1976), the legendary Dutch footballer, were both born on this day. Cricket fans also celebrate the birthday of David Gower (1957), one of England’s finest batsmen. The entertainment world sees the birthdays of Logan Paul (1995), an internet personality and professional wrestler, Susan Boyle (1961), the Scottish singer who rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent, and Mackenzie Davis (1987), known for her roles in Blade Runner 2049 and Terminator: Dark Fate. Additionally, actors Jung Hae-in (1988) and Debbie Reynolds (1932) share this birthdate, making April 1 a day of remarkable contributions across politics, sports, and entertainment.

Famous April 1 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ajit Wadekar (1 April 1941 - 15 August 2018) Tarun Gogoi (1 April 1936 - 23 November 2020) Jazzy B Ayaz Khan Palak Jain Fauja Singh Mohammad Hamid Ansari Murali Vijay Keshav Baliram Hedgewar (1 April 1889 - 21 June 1940) Abdul Qadeer Khan (1 April 1936 - 10 October 2021) Mahhi Vij Guru Tegh Bahadur (1 April 1621 - 24 November 1675) Sahal Abdul Samad Sri Divya Jung Hae-in Susan Boyle Randy Orton Mackenzie Davis Debbie Reynolds (1 April 1932 - 28 December 2016) Rachel Maddow Logan Paul Clarence Seedorf Mirka Federer Jofra Archer David Gower Stephen Fleming Ferenc Puskás (1 April 1927 - November 17, 2006)

