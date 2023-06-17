Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Veteran actor Aruna Irani shared her shooting experience for the song 'Dekha Na Haye Re' from the 1972 film 'Bombay To Goa', directed by S Ramanathan, featuring Mehmood, Amitabh Bachchan and Aruna Irani, with Shatrughan Sinha.

She said, "We shot the song in the studio, and it went quite well. Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) was also new back then, and he had a lot of rehearsals for this song. There was no space in the bus, people were in their seats and if someone had to dance, where does he go? If it was a car or something, it still could be possible, but it did not seem possible in a bus. Still, they managed it. Amit ji trained himself for the dance and the whole sequence was executed very nicely. The song was shot in a span of 3 days."

Also Read | Adipurush: From Prabhas’ ‘Avengers’ Moment to Saif Ali Khan’s Raavan Getting Massaged By Snakes, 15 WTF Moments From Om Raut’s Film That We Can’t Just Get Over! (SPOILER ALERT).

"So, what used to happen was that some junior artist sitting behind would also start dancing. Nobody would stop or hesitate to dance if Amit Ji was dancing. The song was shot in difficult circumstances. We had a faux screen installed in Mehmood Studios and the song on the bus was shot inside. The running screen made it seem like the vehicle was moving. It was a one-of-a-kind experience, but yes, there was less space to dance and move around," added Irani.

She appeared as a celebrity guest on the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer 3' and praised the performance of Maharashtra's Shivam Wankhede, along with choreographer Sonali Kar on the song 'Dekha Na Haye Re'.

Also Read | Adipurush Dialogues: Ramayan Serial Director Moti Sagar Takes Dig at Manoj Muntashir, Says Prabhas’ Film ‘Could Have Been Careful’ With Its Lines.

While praising them, she said, "The performance was stunning. I did not ever imagine that this song could be performed like this, and I don't think even Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) would have thought this song could be performed like this."

On the work front, Aruna debuted as a child actor in 1961 with 'Gunga Jumna' and was later seen in 'Anpadh' as Mala Sinha's childhood character. She later acted in 'Aulad', 'Humjoli', 'Devi', 'Naya Zamana', 'Bombay To Goa', 'Garam Masala', 'Do Phool', and many more.

'India's Best Dancer 3' airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)