Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): As the year comes to a close, actor Athiya Shetty has shared a glimpse of her family life, giving fans a look at how they are spending their holidays.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Athiya shared a series of pictures from what she called "the last of 2025." The photos show her daughter Evaarah spending time with her father, Indian cricketer KL Rahul.

In one of the pictures, KL Rahul is seen holding baby Evaarah close. While their faces are not visible, the moment looks adorable. Evaarah is dressed in a red-and-white outfit, while Rahul is wearing a grey co-ord set.

Fans were quick to chime in on the comment section. One user wrote, "Baby... evaru...." Another fan commented, "Eva is growing up so fast, our lil Christmas babyyy."

Athiya Shetty, who has been away from the film industry for some time, tied the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 on Instagram and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evaarah, in March. On Instagram, the couple later shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn and revealed her name: Evaarah.

"Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/Ivaaraa ~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with 'Hero'. Later, she appeared in films such as 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. (ANI)

