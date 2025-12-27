Thalapathy Vijay arrived in Malaysia to attend the audio launch of his next Jana Nayagan. He was accompanied by his mother and the music director of the drama, Anirudh Ravichander. As he arrived in Malaysia, Vijay was given a warm and grand welcome, with a Silat performance, Malaysia’s national martial art, as a tribute to his presence and global popularity. The traditional performance, which included music and some powerful moves, reflected Vijay’s strong bond with his admirers across countries. Vijay, his mother, and Anirudh also received a warm welcome at the Kuala Lumpur airport. They were greeted by cultural dancers in beautiful multi-colored dresses performing folk dances. Vijay and Anirudh also greeted the dancers with smiles and their palms pressed together in a namaste. Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Audio Launch in Malaysia; Police Ban Political Speeches, Tighten Security as Event Goes Sold Out.

Thalapathy Vijay Welcomed With Silat Performance in Malaysia - Watch Video:

'Jana Nayagan' Audio Launch Date and Details

For the unaware, Jana Nayagan will be Vijay's last release before he becomes a full-time politician with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The audio launch of this highly discussed drama is slated to take place on December 27 at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, which enjoys a capacity of 85,000 people. The event has been divided into two parts - "Thalapathy Thiruvizha", a tribute concert featuring 30 singers, and the actual audio launch, which will feature speeches from Vijay, director H Vinoth, along with the entire cast and crew of Jana Nayagan. Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol's 'Jana Nayagan' Gets Hindi Title 'Jan Neta,' Release Set for This Date.

'Jana Nayagan' Cast

Directed by H Vinoth, the project enjoys a promising ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain in significant roles, along with others. The technical crew of the drama further includes Sathyan Sooryan as the cinematographer, and Pradeep E Ragav as the editor. ‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay Yet To Complete Dubbing for His Farewell Film Ahead of January 2026 Release? Actor’s Fee Dispute Rumours Spark Buzz.

'Jana Nayagan' Release Date

Backed by KVN Productions under producer Venkat K Narayana, Jana Nayagan is slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal weekend.

