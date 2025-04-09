New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Babil Khan-starrer "Logout", a thriller set in the world of social media, will premiere on ZEE5 on April 18.

Directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, the film also stars Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair and Gandharv Dewan in key roles.

Produced by Digital 18 Media Private Limited and Posham Pa Pictures, "Logout" has already made waves on the international festival circuit.

The film was showcased at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival last year.

"Logout" follows Pratyush (Babil Khan), a 26-year-old social media influencer on the verge of reaching 10 million followers, whose life takes a dark turn after a fan's obsessive fixation drags him into a chilling game of cat and mouse, shattering his carefully curated world.

"Directing 'Logout' has been an immensely rewarding experience. At its heart, the film delves into the complex and often unsettling relationship between individuals and their growing dependence on the digital world -- especially our increasing reliance on smartphones...

"I couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished. With ZEE5 as a global platform, 'Logout' is poised to reach a wide audience, and I couldn't have asked for a better opportunity to share this timely, real and deeply-relevant story with the world," Golani said.

Sarkar said the film's story is relevant to our times.

"The idea of being trapped in a digital world with no escape (route) mirrors the very real anxieties we all face today. I'm deeply grateful for the collaboration with Amit, Babil and the entire cast and crew, whose contributions have brought this script to life.

"I hope the viewers connect with the film, as it holds a mirror to the behaviours and realities many of us experience every day," Sarkar said.

Babil said he is looking forward to the audience experiencing the film after its festival run.

"This role truly pushed me out of my comfort zone, immersing me in the digital world -- a space that's both fascinating and dangerously unpredictable.

"Playing a modern-day influencer and navigating the complexities of virtual success was a unique challenge, especially since my character is so different from who I am in real life," Babil said.

