Chennai, April 9: One of South India’s most celebrated stars, Jr. NTR, is all set to commence shooting for acclaimed director Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film, tentatively titled “NTRNeel,” from April 22. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts, “NTRNeel” is poised to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, bringing together three powerhouses of Indian cinema—Jr. NTR, Prashanth Neel, and Mythri Movie Makers—for the very first time.

The announcement has created a buzz across the country, with fans eagerly anticipating what promises to be a massive cinematic event. The makers had teased a major reveal, and they’ve now delivered—officially confirming that Jr. NTR, affectionately known as the “Man of the Masses,” will begin shooting on April 22.

Sharing the news on their social media platforms, the production houses generated a wave of excitement among fans and film enthusiasts alike. The film is being jointly produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.

With the creative vision of Prashanth Neel—renowned for his success with the KGF franchise—and Jr. NTR’s dynamic screen presence, NTRNeel is expected to redefine action cinema and set new industry benchmarks. Promising high-octane action, compelling storytelling, and grand visuals, this film is already being hailed as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films in recent times.

