New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The news of the sudden demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has shaken the whole Indian film fraternity. South superstar Chiranjeevi also expressed grief and penned a heartfelt tribute for the singer-composer.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Chiranjeevi shared a throwback picture featuring him with Lahari.

"Deeply anguished at the demise of legendary Music director & Singer Bappi Lahiri. I had a great association with Bappi da. He gave numerous chartbusters for me which contributed immensely to my films popularity," Chiranjeevi said.

"He will always be remembered for his unique style and his great enthusiasm for life which is reflected in his music. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear," the National award-winning actor added.

[{2f38c73a-1936-4fd6-8ae2-f08874a5c7cf:intradmin/kkkkkkkhhhhh.JPG}] Bappi Lahari has not only contributed iconic songs to the Hindi film industry but also many popular songs to the South cinema too.

Bappi Lahiri's compositions for Chiranjeevi's films are still very popular among the audiences. He had composed music for the actor's films that include 'State Rowdy' (1989), 'Gang Leader' (1991), 'Rowdy Alludu' (1991) and 'Big Boss' (1995). Among the four films, three were blockbuster hits.

Even though Vijaya Bapineedu's 'Big Boss' was a commercial failure, it was a musical hit because of Lahiri.

Lahiri's iconic songs also include 'Disco Dancer', 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Tamma Tamma', ''Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy', 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others.

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

His cremation ceremony will take place on Thursday morning. (ANI)

