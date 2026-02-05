New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Fans of the gritty Purvanchal underworld can officially prepare for a cinematic "bhaukaal." 'Mirzapur: The Film' has confirmed its transition from the small screen to a grand theatrical release on September 4, 2026.

Principal photography for the film, which wrapped in February 2026, was confirmed by lead cast members Shweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal.

One of the most headline-grabbing revelations is the confirmed return of Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, a character whose death in the second season had seemed final.

The core cast of the series remains firmly in place. Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Akhandanand "Kaleen" Tripathi, alongside Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, and Abhishek Banerjee as Subodh, popularly known as Compounder.

'Mirzapur: The Film' is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who helmed several key episodes of the original series.

The project is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner.

The producers have described the project as an opportunity to expand the series' scope.

"It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential 'Mirzapur' experience to our audiences, yet again, but this time on the big screen. Over the course of three successful seasons, this acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters - from the likes of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya, to name a few. We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of 'Mirzapur' like never before. We are stoked to collaborate with Prime Video, once again, and look forward to delivering a grand cinematic experience, which will truly live up to the expectations of our dedicated fanbase," the producers said in a joint statement.

New additions to the cast include Jitendra Kumar and Sonal Chauhan. (ANI)

