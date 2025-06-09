Washington DC [US], June 9 (ANI): Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor Bertie Carvel has joined the cast of HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Carvel, who is best known for his roles in The Crown and Dalgliesh, will play Cornelius Fudge, the Minister of Magic.

Also Read | Karan Wahi Birthday: A Glimpse Into His Style and Charisma on Instagram.

He would be joined by previously cast newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton, who will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, respectively, as well as Paapa Essiedu as Master Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, reported Deadline.

Carvel is believed to be recurring as Cornelius Fudge, Minister of Magic. In the film series, he was played by Robert Hardy, who appeared in four consecutive movies starting with Chamber of Secrets.

Also Read | 'Housefull 5' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: Akshay Kumar's Ensemble Comedy Scores Second-Best Opening Weekend for Bollywood in 2025 - Would That Be Enough? Here's the Truth!.

However, the makers have declined to comment, "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation," a representative for the network said in a statement. "As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalise deals," according to Deadline.

The Harry Potter series has been described as a "faithful adaptation" of the beloved books by JK Rowling, who is executive producing while continuing to court controversy.

The TV series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner, who serves as showrunner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of Harry Potter, produced by HBO in association with Bronte Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is also executive produced by Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Bronte Film and TV, as well as David Heyman of Heyday Films, according to Deadline.

The 'Harry Potter' franchise launched Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to worldwide fame in the early 2000s, and the HBO series could very well do the same for McLaughlin, Stanton and Stout, who are largely newcomers. McLaughlin acted in "Grow," an upcoming comedy on Sky starring Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel, while Stanton starred as Matilda in "Matilda: The Musical" on the West End from 2023-2024. "Harry Potter" will be Stout's first major role.

'Harry Potter' TV series has officially found its Harry, Ron and Hermione. Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will step into the shoes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to essay the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)