Washington, DC [US], August 14 (ANI): Landman, one of the most-watched original TV series of 2024, has returned for the second season. Makers have finally announced the release date of the series.

Billy Bob Thornton returns as West Texas' oil fixer in Season 2 of "Landman," debuting on Paramount+ on November 16.

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2': Viren Reveals Pari's Past, Ajay Defends Her, Noina Saves Wedding and Tulsi Vows To Stop the Marriage (Read To Know).

Taylor Sheridan's hit drama follows Tommy Norris, a petroleum landman and mid-level executive at a Texas oil company. Amid an unprecedented boom, he must navigate volatile oilfield politics, nasty negotiations and the violent criminals threatening his work and family life, reported Variety.

Paramount+ shared the teaser of the series on their Instagram handle.

Also Read | Supreme Court Cancels Darshan Thoogudeepa's Bail in Renukaswamy Murder Case, Warns Against VIP Treatment for Kannada Star in Jail.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNTzs3Nynne/

Thornton scored a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the first season of the series. He stars alongside Ali Larter, who plays Tommy's ex-wife, and Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph, who play Tommy's children, Cooper and Ainsley, according to the outlet.

Rounding out the cast are Andy Garcia, Paulina Chavez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, Demi Moore and Jon Hamm.

Sam Elliott joined the series for Season 2.

According to Variety, 'Landman' was renewed for a second season in March after becoming one of the most-watched original series on television.

It's co-created by 'Yellowstone' mastermind Sheridan and Christian Wallace, who hosts the 'Boomtown' podcast that inspired the series.

Executive producers are Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Wallace, Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay.

'Landman' was primarily shot in the Fort Worth area of Texas, a location familiar to Sheridan. He's used the region as a backdrop for several of his other series as well, including 1883, Yellowstone, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves, reported People. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)