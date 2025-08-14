In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 unfolded with high-voltage drama and emotional twists. The episode opened with Viren dropping a bomb by revealing Pari’s past relationship with Ranvijay, shocking Ajay’s family. While Pari broke down in tears, Ajay surprised everyone by declaring that he already knew about her past and still accepted her. This moves left Indira furious, questioning his decision and accusing him of hiding the truth from the family. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Sangeet Turns Sour As Viren’s Misconduct Shocks Tulsi, Police Drama Halts Pari-Ajay Wedding (Read To Know)

Tulsi Apologises to Viren, Noina Saves Pari’s Wedding

Noina emerged as the peacemaker, convincing Indira not to call off the wedding. Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) also supported her plea, leading Indira to agree on the condition that Tulsi (Smriti Irani) apologises to Viren for the earlier police complaint. Though unwilling, Tulsi apologised for the sake of family peace, and Viren accepted it.

Pari Confronts Tulsi, Mihir Credits Noina

The emotional rollercoaster continued as Pari thanked her father for standing by her, only for Mihir to credit Noina for saving the wedding. Later, Pari confronted Tulsi for siding with Munni and involving the police, which Nandini admitted was her doing. Meanwhile, Mihir warned Tulsi against causing further problems before the wedding. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: More Drama in Tulsi Virani’s House With Actress Barkha Bisht’s Entry As Mihir Virani's Love Interest! (Read to Know)

Watch the Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

Viren Demands INR 5 Lakh!

In a tense late-night scene, Viren confronted Vrinda’s family, demanding the return of INR 5 lakh, claiming they had broken their deal after she went to the police. While Vrinda’s mother promised repayment, she refused to be intimidated. Elsewhere, Munni apologised to Tulsi for her silence about Viren’s behaviour, but Tulsi clarified she apologised to him only to protect her daughter’s happiness. With multiple conflicts brewing, the upcoming episodes promise even more dramatic twists in the Virani household.

