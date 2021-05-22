Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): American celebs Billy Eichner, Nancy Pelosi and Amy Poehler, among others, will be joining New York's The Stonewall Inn, which will soon be kicking off LGBTQ Pride Month with a star-studded streaming concert on June 1 to benefit The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Safe Spaces initiatives.

According to Variety, the Safe Spaces initiative will identify and designate entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses, and other public venues, as safe spaces for LGBTQA+ members of the community.

"The Stonewall Inn is one of the original safe spaces, and it's important that we create more Safe Spaces for the LGBTQA+ community across the country," said Stonewall Inn co-owner Kurt Kelly.

"We need to make sure that public venues, stores, business, etc. that say they are LGBTQA+ friendly and a safe space for the community are putting in the work and have the policies, procedures, and training to make sure they truly are a safe and affirming space for our community," said Stonewall Inn co-owner Stacy Lentz, who also serves as CEO of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.

Pride Live has teamed up with Outloud: Raising Voices for the fourth annual Stonewall Day celebration, a three-day concert at Los Angeles' Memorial Coliseum from June 4-6.

Adam Lambert is set to curate and perform at the event, which will also feature Chelsea Clinton, Whoopi Goldberg, Kim Petras, Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross, Rafael Silva, Sam Sparro, Ryan Jamaal Swain, George Takei, VINCINT, Chely Wright and Conchita Wurst. As per Variety, the concert will be produced by Tom D'Angora, Michael D'Angora and Victoria Varela. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)